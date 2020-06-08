Black in Computing and Our Allies for Equity and Fairness

An Open Letter & Call to Action to the Computing Community from Black in Computing and Our Allies

June 8, 2020

The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police has sparked a movement that began at the birth of our nation. Though George Floyd may have been the most recent instance, we should not forget the lives of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Nina Pop, Tony McDade, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Philando Castille, Tanisha Anderson, Atatiana Jefferson, Eric Garner, Charleena Lyles, Eula Love, Michael Brown, Khalif Browder, Botham Jean, Tamir Rice, Latasha Harlins, Amadou Diallo, Mary Turner, Emmett Till, and too many other Black people who have been murdered.

As Black members of the computing community, we cannot ignore the impact of these deaths on our own lives. We also reflect on our own experiences with law enforcement and the injustices we experience in the places where we live, work, and learn. We have experienced the structural and institutional racism and bias that is integrated into society, professional networks, expert communities, and industries. We consistently hear the common refrain that we don’t exist. We do exist. We are here and demand to be heard and seen in-person and online. We are here and demand to be represented in the classrooms, research labs, the development teams, executive suites, boards of directors, and policy-making bodies that are shaping our future. We are here and demand equal partnership with the institutions of computing to achieve systemic fairness in our field.

We bear witness to countless examples of Black students harassed by campus police, fellow students, and faculty while accessing research or computer labs because they didn’t think we “belonged” there. We have been asked if we were lost and offered directions while walking the halls of our own departments or academic buildings. We feel the burden of being the only Black faculty member consistently tasked with doing the work of “diversity,” taking away from the precious time we have to dedicate to our scholarly pursuits. We see and feel our students’ heartaches when they experience racism while earning their degrees. We share the pain of being told that we don’t “fit” into industry culture and receiving rejections from the most desired internships. We can recount specific challenges faced when competing for research dollars to build and sustain our labs. We know the compounding effect brought by feelings of isolation on one’s spirit as the “only” in a meeting, within a boardroom, on a committee, in a research lab, or in a classroom. We hear from our managers and evaluators— “you have not done enough, or as much as…” when comparing us to our non-Black colleagues—and feel despair and disappointment of being treated and rated far less favorably. We hear our colleagues’ microaggressions, insensitive comments, and assumptions. They have not educated themselves around racism and social justice. This list could go on for pages but we’re too tired from living it to continue describing it to those in our communities who have been either oblivious, complicit, or indifferent to us and our education and careers.

We know first-hand that computing as an institution is still a long way from realizing its promise to make the world a better place. As scientists, technologists, and engineers, we are told that there is no need for “culture” in our field. Ones and zeros, the scientific method, and meritocracy form the basis of our discipline, where computing is a neutral entity. We know this is not true. We know that our field does not exist in a vacuum. The structural and institutional racism that has brought the nation to this point, is also rooted in our discipline. We see AI and big data being used to target the historically disadvantaged. The technologies we help create to benefit society are also disrupting Black communities through the proliferation of racial profiling. We see machine learning systems that routinely identify Black people as animals and criminals. Algorithms we develop are used by others to further intergenerational inequality by systematizing segregation into housing, lending, admissions, and hiring practices.

We know better. We are not fooled by the doublespeak, the pleas of ignorance, and the excuses for the technological systems that are deployed into the world. We know that the advances of computing are transforming the way we all live, work, and learn. We also know that we cannot ask for equal opportunity for anyone without demanding equal opportunity for everyone. We know that in the same way computing can be used to stack the deck against Black people, it can also be used to stack the deck against anyone.

Today, we are issuing a call to action to the computing community to address the systemic and structural inequities that Black people experience. In issuing this call we ask the community to:

Create unbiased and welcoming learning and work environments that allow Black people to be their authentic selves and learn and work without experiencing racism and bias. Commit to address the systemic and institutional racism that has led Black people in computing to be pushed out of the field or exit the field to pursue alternative careers. Address issues related to institutional or organizational culture and climate to create welcoming and comfortable spaces for Black people and prioritize the health and well being of all students in computing.

There is a role for each of us to build stronger, more creative, and more inclusive communities:

Individuals can acknowledge the presence of Black colleagues and be open to new ideas and perspectives. Everyone can reflect on privileges they might have such that we can move toward eliminating double standards.

Organizations that receive public funding can ensure they are providing equal opportunity in compliance with existing civil rights statutes, including but not limited to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Education Amendments of 1972, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Communities can establish equal opportunity review structures that are responsible for collecting and analyzing data to certify equitable outcomes by institutions, companies and organizations in computing.

Help us create opportunity for future generations through partnership, mentorship, and collaboration. In addition to these suggestions, we have a curated list of actionable items that you can implement in response to this call.

We are tired. We have been tired. We are tired of only leaning on each other as we endure the struggles. Yet, we have gained a strong sense of hope. The peaceful protests in the streets of the world have raised awareness and enabled us to write this letter. We remain deeply appreciative of those who serve to properly uphold and defend the constitutional values that allow us to express the diverse voices of our society. There is still a long road ahead and many of us have and will continue to give our hearts and minds.

We ask that you translate the public statements into public action to support the Black professional communities towards achieving systemic fairness in computing. By working together for fair outcomes, we can unlock the true power and potential of computing.

We welcome signatures from our community and our allies. Complete this form if you would like to have your name added to this list.

Signed,

Quincy K. Brown, Ph.D., co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org

Jamika D. Burge, Ph.D., co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org

Tyrone W. A. Grandison, Ph.D., Founder, The Data-Driven Institute

Odest Chadwicke Jenkins, Ph.D., AAAS Fellow, ACM Senior Member, IEEE Senior Member, AAAI Member

Tawanna R. Dillahunt, Ph.D.

Juan E. Gilbert, Ph.D. ACM Fellow, AAAS Fellow, IEEE Senior Member

Christina N. Harrington, Ph.D.

Karen Hare, Ph.D.

LaVonda N. Brown, Ph.D.

Marietta E. Cameron, Ph.D.

Bryant W. York, Ph.D. ACM Fellow, co-founder Tapia Conference, co-founder of CMD-IT

Nicki Washington, Ph.D.

Aubrey J. Rembert, Ph.D.

Robin N. Brewer, Ph.D.

Krystal A. Maughan, Ph.D. Student

Siobahn Day Grady, Ph.D.

Alyssa Donawa, Ph.D. Student

Kathaleena Edward Monds, Ph.D.

Vetria L. Byrd, Ph.D.

Briana Lowe Wellman, Ph.D.

Shamika Goddard, Ph.D. Student

Angela D. R. Smith, Ph.D. Candidate

Earl W. Huff, Jr., Ph.D. Student

Sheena Erete, Ph.D.

Monica Anderson Herzog, Ph.D.

Elizabeth Miriam Akinyi, Ph.D Student

Michel A. Kinsy, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member

Stephanie Seguino, Ph.D.

Yolanda Anderson, Ph.D.

Amber Solomon, Ph.D. Student

Crystal Romeo Upperman, Ph.D., MPA

Russ Joseph, Ph.D.

Yolanda A. Rankin, Ph.D.

Jakita O. Thomas, Ph.D. co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org

Pamela Gibbs, Ph.D. Student

Loretta H. Cheeks, Ph.D. GEM Alumni, ACM Member and founder & CEO of Strong TIES

Leshell Hatley, Ph.D.

Joycelyn Streator, Ph.D.

Caris Moses, Ph.D. Candidate

Darnell Simon, Ph.D.

Yves F. Nazon II, Ph.D. Candidate

Valerie Taylor, PhD, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow, co-founder of CMD-IT and the Tapia Conferences

Lee Rutledge, M.S.E.

Edward C. Dillon, Jr., Ph.D.

Shiree Hughes, Ph.D.

Ronald A. Metoyer, Ph.D., IEEE Senior Member

Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Ph.D. Student

Xava Grooms, Ph.D. Student

Margaret Eva W. Mungai, PhD. Student

Jaye Nias, D.Sc.

Nigel Charleston, Undergraduate CS

Ramy Noaman, Founder @ AI Sustainable Development Group & New York Strategy

Elias Adhanom MD, Software Engineer @Gap Inc., CS undergrad

Nashlie Sephus, Ph.D., Applied Scientist Manager, Amazon AI

Tarence Rice, Ph.D Student

Benjamin Akera, Researcher – MILA Quebec, co-founder Mfeyti

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Ph.D. Candidate

Lauren D. Thomas Quigley, Ph.D. – AI Curriculum Lead – IBM

Joshua Goldberg, Master’s in Analytics – Data Scientist, Amazon Devices

Freshia Wairimu Sackey – Undergraduate student, JKUAT

Arnaud Nguembang Fadja, Ph.D

Hervé Nicolas Nbonsou Tegang, Ph.D. Student

Abeba Birhane, PhD Candidate

Belachew U. Regane, Ph.D. Candidate

Patrick Munene, founder of Hewani

Solomon Amos, PhD and Founder of Augeos

Maxwell Aladago, Ph.D Student

Edward McFowland III, Ph.D.

Michael Melese, Ph.D

Christopher L. Dancy, Ph.D.

Chinasa T. Okolo, Ph.D. Student

Gilbert Rukundo, Ph.D. Candidate

Karl W. Reid, Ed.D.

Binyam, Seyoum, PhD candidate

Antonio Khalil Moretti, PhD candidate

Kianté Brantley, PhD student

Surafel M. Lakew, Ph.D.

Karl Ricanek Jr. Ph.D. IEEE Senior Member, co-Founder Lapetus Solutions

Lawrence Alaso Krukrubo (Top Writer AI, Medium)

Amelia Estwick, Ph.D.

Tutu Ajayi, PhD Candidate

Robert H. Holder, III, Ph.D.

TJ Alladin, MSc, Community Engagement Manager NCWIT

Abdirisak Mohamed, Ph.D.

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Ph.D. Student, IEEE Student member

Fallon Wilson, Ph.D., Ford Fellow

Eric W. Clemons, Ph.D.

Shawndra Hill, Ph.D.

Curtis C. Cain, Ph.D.

Felesia Stukes, Ph.D.

Marcelo Worsley

Roscoe Giles, Ph.D., AAAS Fellow

Cheryl Seals, Ph.D.

Natalie Melo, Ph.D. Student

Enid Montague, Ph.D.

Cheryl Swanier, Ph.D.

Tiffani Williams, Ph.D.

Jasmine Jones, Ph.D., ACM Member, GEM Alumni

Melva T. Jones, Ph.D.

Kenneth Seals-Nutt

Clement Allen, Ph.D.

Christina Gardner-McCune, Ph.D.

Conrad Tucker, Ph.D.

Antonio Khalil Moretti, Ph.D. Candidate

Terry Morrris

Dede Tetsubayashi, Ph.D.

Gloria Washington, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member

Nathan Kellman

Ebony McGee, Ph.D.

Velma Latson

Timothy Pinkston, Ph.D., ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow

Elodie Billionniere, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member

Getahun Tadesse, Ph.D. Student

Douglas Brooks, Ph.D., PMP

Bo Machayo

Khalia Braswell

Brandeis Marshall, Ph.D.

Alicia Boyd, PhD, Candidate

Amon Millner, Associate Professor of Computing and Innovation

Hussien Seid, Ph.D.

A.G. Hamilton-Taylor, Ph.D.

Shanief Webb, MSc.

Pamela L. Jennings, PhD, MBA, MFA, Ph.D.

Gereziher W. Adhane, Ph.D. Student

Emanuel Perez

Ihudiya Finda Ogbonnaya-Ogburu, Ph.D. Student

Alvin Grissom II, Ph.D.

Damon Woodard, Ph.D.

Kentrell Owens

Yaw Anokwa, Ph.D.

Les Sessoms

Janet Vanderpuye, MSc.

Grant Gibson, Ph.D. Student

Aleata Hubbard Cheuoua, Ph.D.

Michelle Fowler

Darian Nwankwo, Ph.D. Student

Ronald Garcia, Ph.D.

Wole Oyekoya, Ph.D.

Adegboyega Akinsiku, Ph.D. Student

Melanie Moses, Ph.D.

Nathan Louis, Ph.D. Candidate

William Easley, Ph.D. Candidate

Sharnnia Artis, Ph.D.

Charles Earl, Ph.D., Black in AI

Mugen Blue, Student

Aqueasha Martin-Hammond, Ph.D.

Julian Brinkley, Ph.D.

Brittany Johnson, Ph.D.

Vanessa Oguamanam, Ph.D. Student

Sarah Brown, Ph.D.

Birhanu Eshete, Ph.D.

Dale-Marie Wilson, Ph.D.

Valencia Koomson, Ph.D.

Mia Shaw, Ph.D. Student

Johné Parker, Ph.D.

Deidra Morrison Wells, Ph.D.

Sian Lewis

Chris Crawford, Ph.D.

Black In Computing Allies

David Paulius, Ph.D.

Olga Russakovsky, co-founder, AI4ALL

Mennatullah Siam, Ph.D. Candidate

Ken Wright

Roy Adams, Ph.D.

Patricia Silveyra

Mary Louise Luczkowski

Mary Kombolias

Carlotta A. Berry, Ph.D.

Orianna Bretschger, Ph.D.

Josiah Hester

Taylor Stevens

Rawan Alharbi, Ph.D. Candidate

Nagesh Rao

Angela Burden

Melissa May

Allie Sterling

Sarah Ryan

Marc Smith, Ph.D., Member ACM, Member SIGCSE, Member IEEE-CS

Patricia Lee, Ph.D.

Alison Sheets, Ph.D.

Tahira Reid Smith

Wendy DuBow, Ph.D.

Meredith Ringel Morris, Ph.D., Member of the SIGCHI Academy, ACM Distinguished Scientist, CRA-WP Board Member

Tom Williams, Ph.D.

Heather Metcalf, PhD.

Jamie Payton, Ph.D.

Emily Mower Provost, Ph.D., IEEE Senior Member

Aspen Russell

Leslie Aaronson

Alex Buell

Jeremy Gibson Bond

Taylor Stevens

Manuela Veloso, Ph.D., AAAI Fellow, AAAS Fellow, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow

Ann Quiroz Gates, Ph.D., Senior Member IEEE Computer Society

Chad Womack, PhD, Senior Director, STEM Programs and Initiatives

Rose Robinson

Meredith Lee, Executive Director

Rob Parke

Corina Gurau, Ph.D.

Jeffrey Haas, Distinguished Engineer, Juniper Networks

Alanson Sample, Ph.D.

David Fouhey, Ph.D.

Phoebe Sengers, Ph.D.

H V Jagadish, Ph.D.

Dilma Da Silva, Ph.D.

Sarah Dunton , M.Ed.

Sarita Schoenebeck, Ph.D.

Josie Williams, BSc.

Harry Hochheiser, Ph.D.

Westley Weimer, Ph.D.

Stephanie McHugh

Linda Sax, Ph.D.

Lili Gangas, BS Electrical Engineering, MBA.

Manuel A. Pérez-Quiñones, DSc.

Karen Levy, JD, PhD.

Nikola Banovic, Ph.D.

Naomi Silver, Ph.D.

Wil Thomason, Ph.D. Candidate

Sarah Fox, Ph.D.

Daniel S. Katz, Ph.D.

Ed Lazowska

Ram Sundara Raman

Bo Machayo

Jerri Barrett, MBA.

Christine Alvarado, Ph.D.

Christine Geeng, Ph.D.

Philip Ritchey, Ph.D.

Debbie Bard, Ph.D.

John-Mark Allen, Ph.D.

Jonathan Kummerfeld, Ph.D.

Paige Lowe

Tracy Camp, Ph.D.

Kyle Rector, Ph.D.

Jennifer Mankoff, Ph.D.

Sarah Morrison-Smith, Ph.D.

Hayley Brown, MBA, MSW.

Allie Lahnala, Ph.D. Candidate

Megan Shearer

Taylor Stevens

Susan Wrightson

Amy Ogan, Ph.D.

Lucinda Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder

Colin Barrett

Evan Peck, Ph.D.

Joe Near, Ph.D.

Lecia Barker, Ph.D.

Christopher Hovey, Ph.D.

Catherine Ashcraft, Ph.D.

Daniel Bauer, Ph.D.

Steven Bellovin, Ph.D.

Henning Schulzrinne, Ph.D.

Valerie Barr, Ph.D.

Shrikanth (Shri) Narayanan, Ph.D.

Stephen Voida, Ph.D.

Mikhaila Friske

Shanel Wu, Ph.D. student

Eva Bradshaw

Eve Riskin, Ph.D.

Jed Brubaker, Ph.D.

Katherine Panciera, Ph.D.

Noah Cowit, BSc.

Ziba Cranmer, Director, BU Spark!.

Betül Günay, MS candidate

David Daly, Ph.D.

Jon Peha, Ph.D.

Rick Carter, B.Sc.

Preeti Ramaraj

D’Arcy Cook

Maria Kloiber

Jenna Wiens, Ph.D.

Lauren Gillespie, BSc.

Laura Balzano

Augustin Chaintreau, Ph.D.

Brian Keegan, Ph.D.

Babette Boyd, J.D.

Terry Hogan

Christie niDonnell

Colin Barrett

Alannah Oleson, Ph.D. Student

Lucy Van Kleunen, Ph.D. Student

arindam fadikar, PhD.

Kathleen Pine, Ph.D.

Barbara Ericson, Assistant Professor

Michael Davif, BSc EE

Amy Zhang, Ph.D.

Laura Alford, Ph.D.

Silvia Lindtner, Ph.D.

Rupa Dachere

Sylvia Simioni, Ph.D. Student

Tamara Gurin

Allison Clark, Ph.D.

Arvind Satyanarayan, Ph.D.

Alexandra To

Betsy DiSalvo, Ph.D.

Laura Biester

Richard Ladner, Professor Emeritus

Rose Robinson

Larry Merkle, Ph.D., Senior Member, IEEE; Member AAAI, AAAS, ACM, ASEE

Yixin Zou, Ph.D. student

Cale Passmore

Dan Garcia, Ph.D.

Jeffrey Heer, Ph.D.

Hadas Kress-Gazit, Ph.D., IEEE Senior member

Arvind Satyanarayan, Ph.D.

Christos Papadimitriou, Professor

Nazanin Andalibi, Ph.D.

Norman Su, Ph.D.

Oliver Haimson, Ph.D.

Radhika Nagpal, Professor

Nell O’Rourke, Ph.D.

Peter Allen, Professor

Mary Lou Maher, Ph.D.

Kelly Rivers, Ph.D.

Eddie Kohler, Ph.D.

Diana Floegel, MLIS

Miriah Meyer, Ph.D.

Katy Weathington

Shuchi Grover, Ph.D.

Thema Monroe-White, Ph.D.

Barbara Grosz, Ph.D.

Jane Margolis, Senior Researcher

Chris Rogers

Darren Gergle, Ph.D.

Fabian E. Bustamante, Ph.D.

Boaz Barak, Ph.D.

Jenn Landefeld

Madhu Sudan, Professor

Wendelyn M. Mundell

Hanspeter Pfister, Ph.D., ACM Fellow, Senior Member of IEEE

Ankur Teredesai, Ph.D.

Kasia Kozdon, Ph.D. Candidate

Jessica Feuston, Ph.D. Candidate

Jessica Hammer, Ph.D.

Mahdi Cheraghchi, Ph.D., Senior Member of IEEE and ACM

Solon Barocas, Ph.D.

Tammy VanDeGrift, Ph.D.

Lynn Dombrowski, Ph.D.

Iris Howley, Ph.D.

Michael Bernstein, Ph.D.

Joe Maccoll, MSci.

Janet Davis, Ph.D.

Kayla Booth, Ph.D.

Jane Margolis

Cristina Zaga

Stephen Chong, Ph.D.

Annuska Zolyomi

Julie Kang

Anne Marie Piper, Ph.D.

Kathryn Ringland, Ph.D.

Maitraye Das

Holly Liu, MIMS

Abir Saha, Ph.D. Student

Emily Wang, Ph.D. Candidate

Clément Canonne, Ph.D.

Gopalan Nadathur, Ph.D.

Joseph Wilson, Ph.D.

Katie Matton, Ph.D. Candidate

Michael Feder, Ph.D.

Jim Basney, Ph.D.

Katie Huang

Joshua Levine, Ph.D.

Allison McDonald, Ph.D. Candidate

Jared Saia, Proferros

Elizabeth Goeddel

Eric Gilbert, Ph.D.

Debra Richardson, Ph.D.

David Burlinson, Ph.D.

Hsien-Hsin Sean Lee, Ph.D., IEEE Fellow

Maureen Biggers, Ph.D.

Caroline Trippel, Ph.D.

Paige Hendrix Buckner

Jana Pavlasek

Mark Jeffrey, Ph.D.

Elizabeth Eikey, Ph.D.

Julie Flapan, Ed.D

Richard Tapia, PhD., National Medal of Science, National Academy of Engineering, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, SIAM Fellow, and AAAS Fellow

Neil Ryan

Rodrigo Ochigame

Kristen Shinohara, Ph.D.

Daniela Rosner, Ph.D.

Amy Csizmar Dalal, Ph.D.

Derya Akbaba, Ph.D. Student

Brandon Lucia, Ph.D.

Sharon Tuttle, Ph.D.

Fernando Pérez, Ph.D.

Carl DiSalvo, Ph.D.

Acacia Ackles, Ph.D. Student

Jeni Henrickson, Ph.D.

Andrea Wilson Vazquez, M.A.

Steven Svetlik, MSc.

Matthew Andres Moreno, Ph.D. Student

Lucia Dettori, Ph.D.

Patricia Ordóñez, Ph.D.

Jeannette Bohg, Ph.D.

Rachelle Kristof Hippler, D.Ed.

Foad Hamidi, Ph.D.

Babette Boyd, J.D.

Michael Deutsch, M.A. Student

Samir Khuller, Ph.D.

Dominik Moritz, Ph.D.

Gaurav Mahajan

Melissa Powell

Julia Lanier, Ph.D. Student

Jennifer Tsan

Vijay Chidambaram, Ph.D.

Robert Meyers

Joanna Goode

Steven Jones, Ph.D. Candidate

Kyle Mandli, Ph.D.

Charles Welch, Ph.D. Candidate

Roxana Hadad, Ph.D.

Chelsea Zackey, MSc. Student

Jae Woo Lee, Ph.D.

Laura Dilon, Professor Emeritus

Sriram Mohan, Ph.D.

Amanda Lazar, Ph.D.

Maria Gini, Ph.D., AAAI Fellow, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow

Laura Dabbish, Ph.D.

*While many people in our community expressed these concerns, some did not feel comfortable signing their names for fear of negative repercussions.

Edit Protected: HomeAn Open Letter & Call to Action to the Computing Community from Black computer scientists and our allies, Blog at WordPress.com.