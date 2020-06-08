Black in Computing and Our Allies for Equity and Fairness
An Open Letter & Call to Action to the Computing Community from Black in Computing and Our Allies
June 8, 2020
The recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police has sparked a movement that began at the birth of our nation. Though George Floyd may have been the most recent instance, we should not forget the lives of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Nina Pop, Tony McDade, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Philando Castille, Tanisha Anderson, Atatiana Jefferson, Eric Garner, Charleena Lyles, Eula Love, Michael Brown, Khalif Browder, Botham Jean, Tamir Rice, Latasha Harlins, Amadou Diallo, Mary Turner, Emmett Till, and too many other Black people who have been murdered.
As Black members of the computing community, we cannot ignore the impact of these deaths on our own lives. We also reflect on our own experiences with law enforcement and the injustices we experience in the places where we live, work, and learn. We have experienced the structural and institutional racism and bias that is integrated into society, professional networks, expert communities, and industries. We consistently hear the common refrain that we don’t exist. We do exist. We are here and demand to be heard and seen in-person and online. We are here and demand to be represented in the classrooms, research labs, the development teams, executive suites, boards of directors, and policy-making bodies that are shaping our future. We are here and demand equal partnership with the institutions of computing to achieve systemic fairness in our field.
We bear witness to countless examples of Black students harassed by campus police, fellow students, and faculty while accessing research or computer labs because they didn’t think we “belonged” there. We have been asked if we were lost and offered directions while walking the halls of our own departments or academic buildings. We feel the burden of being the only Black faculty member consistently tasked with doing the work of “diversity,” taking away from the precious time we have to dedicate to our scholarly pursuits. We see and feel our students’ heartaches when they experience racism while earning their degrees. We share the pain of being told that we don’t “fit” into industry culture and receiving rejections from the most desired internships. We can recount specific challenges faced when competing for research dollars to build and sustain our labs. We know the compounding effect brought by feelings of isolation on one’s spirit as the “only” in a meeting, within a boardroom, on a committee, in a research lab, or in a classroom. We hear from our managers and evaluators— “you have not done enough, or as much as…” when comparing us to our non-Black colleagues—and feel despair and disappointment of being treated and rated far less favorably. We hear our colleagues’ microaggressions, insensitive comments, and assumptions. They have not educated themselves around racism and social justice. This list could go on for pages but we’re too tired from living it to continue describing it to those in our communities who have been either oblivious, complicit, or indifferent to us and our education and careers.
We know first-hand that computing as an institution is still a long way from realizing its promise to make the world a better place. As scientists, technologists, and engineers, we are told that there is no need for “culture” in our field. Ones and zeros, the scientific method, and meritocracy form the basis of our discipline, where computing is a neutral entity. We know this is not true. We know that our field does not exist in a vacuum. The structural and institutional racism that has brought the nation to this point, is also rooted in our discipline. We see AI and big data being used to target the historically disadvantaged. The technologies we help create to benefit society are also disrupting Black communities through the proliferation of racial profiling. We see machine learning systems that routinely identify Black people as animals and criminals. Algorithms we develop are used by others to further intergenerational inequality by systematizing segregation into housing, lending, admissions, and hiring practices.
We know better. We are not fooled by the doublespeak, the pleas of ignorance, and the excuses for the technological systems that are deployed into the world. We know that the advances of computing are transforming the way we all live, work, and learn. We also know that we cannot ask for equal opportunity for anyone without demanding equal opportunity for everyone. We know that in the same way computing can be used to stack the deck against Black people, it can also be used to stack the deck against anyone.
Today, we are issuing a call to action to the computing community to address the systemic and structural inequities that Black people experience. In issuing this call we ask the community to:
- Create unbiased and welcoming learning and work environments that allow Black people to be their authentic selves and learn and work without experiencing racism and bias.
- Commit to address the systemic and institutional racism that has led Black people in computing to be pushed out of the field or exit the field to pursue alternative careers.
- Address issues related to institutional or organizational culture and climate to create welcoming and comfortable spaces for Black people and prioritize the health and well being of all students in computing.
There is a role for each of us to build stronger, more creative, and more inclusive communities:
Individuals can acknowledge the presence of Black colleagues and be open to new ideas and perspectives. Everyone can reflect on privileges they might have such that we can move toward eliminating double standards.
Organizations that receive public funding can ensure they are providing equal opportunity in compliance with existing civil rights statutes, including but not limited to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Education Amendments of 1972, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Communities can establish equal opportunity review structures that are responsible for collecting and analyzing data to certify equitable outcomes by institutions, companies and organizations in computing.
Help us create opportunity for future generations through partnership, mentorship, and collaboration. In addition to these suggestions, we have a curated list of actionable items that you can implement in response to this call.
We are tired. We have been tired. We are tired of only leaning on each other as we endure the struggles. Yet, we have gained a strong sense of hope. The peaceful protests in the streets of the world have raised awareness and enabled us to write this letter. We remain deeply appreciative of those who serve to properly uphold and defend the constitutional values that allow us to express the diverse voices of our society. There is still a long road ahead and many of us have and will continue to give our hearts and minds.
We ask that you translate the public statements into public action to support the Black professional communities towards achieving systemic fairness in computing. By working together for fair outcomes, we can unlock the true power and potential of computing.
We welcome signatures from our community and our allies. Complete this form if you would like to have your name added to this list.
Signed,
- Quincy K. Brown, Ph.D., co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org
- Jamika D. Burge, Ph.D., co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org
- Tyrone W. A. Grandison, Ph.D., Founder, The Data-Driven Institute
- Odest Chadwicke Jenkins, Ph.D., AAAS Fellow, ACM Senior Member, IEEE Senior Member, AAAI Member
- Tawanna R. Dillahunt, Ph.D.
- Juan E. Gilbert, Ph.D. ACM Fellow, AAAS Fellow, IEEE Senior Member
- Christina N. Harrington, Ph.D.
- Karen Hare, Ph.D.
- LaVonda N. Brown, Ph.D.
- Marietta E. Cameron, Ph.D.
- Bryant W. York, Ph.D. ACM Fellow, co-founder Tapia Conference, co-founder of CMD-IT
- Nicki Washington, Ph.D.
- Aubrey J. Rembert, Ph.D.
- Robin N. Brewer, Ph.D.
- Krystal A. Maughan, Ph.D. Student
- Siobahn Day Grady, Ph.D.
- Alyssa Donawa, Ph.D. Student
- Kathaleena Edward Monds, Ph.D.
- Vetria L. Byrd, Ph.D.
- Briana Lowe Wellman, Ph.D.
- Shamika Goddard, Ph.D. Student
- Angela D. R. Smith, Ph.D. Candidate
- Earl W. Huff, Jr., Ph.D. Student
- Sheena Erete, Ph.D.
- Monica Anderson Herzog, Ph.D.
- Elizabeth Miriam Akinyi, Ph.D Student
- Michel A. Kinsy, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member
- Stephanie Seguino, Ph.D.
- Yolanda Anderson, Ph.D.
- Amber Solomon, Ph.D. Student
- Crystal Romeo Upperman, Ph.D., MPA
- Russ Joseph, Ph.D.
- Yolanda A. Rankin, Ph.D.
- Jakita O. Thomas, Ph.D. co-Founder, blackcomputeHER.org
- Pamela Gibbs, Ph.D. Student
- Loretta H. Cheeks, Ph.D. GEM Alumni, ACM Member and founder & CEO of Strong TIES
- Leshell Hatley, Ph.D.
- Joycelyn Streator, Ph.D.
- Caris Moses, Ph.D. Candidate
- Darnell Simon, Ph.D.
- Yves F. Nazon II, Ph.D. Candidate
- Valerie Taylor, PhD, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow, co-founder of CMD-IT and the Tapia Conferences
- Lee Rutledge, M.S.E.
- Edward C. Dillon, Jr., Ph.D.
- Shiree Hughes, Ph.D.
- Ronald A. Metoyer, Ph.D., IEEE Senior Member
- Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Ph.D. Student
- Xava Grooms, Ph.D. Student
- Margaret Eva W. Mungai, PhD. Student
- Jaye Nias, D.Sc.
- Nigel Charleston, Undergraduate CS
- Ramy Noaman, Founder @ AI Sustainable Development Group & New York Strategy
- Elias Adhanom MD, Software Engineer @Gap Inc., CS undergrad
- Nashlie Sephus, Ph.D., Applied Scientist Manager, Amazon AI
- Tarence Rice, Ph.D Student
- Benjamin Akera, Researcher – MILA Quebec, co-founder Mfeyti
- Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Ph.D. Candidate
- Lauren D. Thomas Quigley, Ph.D. – AI Curriculum Lead – IBM
- Joshua Goldberg, Master’s in Analytics – Data Scientist, Amazon Devices
- Freshia Wairimu Sackey – Undergraduate student, JKUAT
- Arnaud Nguembang Fadja, Ph.D
- Hervé Nicolas Nbonsou Tegang, Ph.D. Student
- Abeba Birhane, PhD Candidate
- Belachew U. Regane, Ph.D. Candidate
- Patrick Munene, founder of Hewani
- Solomon Amos, PhD and Founder of Augeos
- Maxwell Aladago, Ph.D Student
- Edward McFowland III, Ph.D.
- Michael Melese, Ph.D
- Christopher L. Dancy, Ph.D.
- Chinasa T. Okolo, Ph.D. Student
- Gilbert Rukundo, Ph.D. Candidate
- Karl W. Reid, Ed.D.
- Binyam, Seyoum, PhD candidate
- Antonio Khalil Moretti, PhD candidate
- Kianté Brantley, PhD student
- Surafel M. Lakew, Ph.D.
- Karl Ricanek Jr. Ph.D. IEEE Senior Member, co-Founder Lapetus Solutions
- Lawrence Alaso Krukrubo (Top Writer AI, Medium)
- Amelia Estwick, Ph.D.
- Tutu Ajayi, PhD Candidate
- Robert H. Holder, III, Ph.D.
- TJ Alladin, MSc, Community Engagement Manager NCWIT
- Abdirisak Mohamed, Ph.D.
- Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Ph.D. Student, IEEE Student member
- Fallon Wilson, Ph.D., Ford Fellow
- Eric W. Clemons, Ph.D.
- Shawndra Hill, Ph.D.
- Curtis C. Cain, Ph.D.
- Felesia Stukes, Ph.D.
- Marcelo Worsley
- Roscoe Giles, Ph.D., AAAS Fellow
- Cheryl Seals, Ph.D.
- Natalie Melo, Ph.D. Student
- Enid Montague, Ph.D.
- Cheryl Swanier, Ph.D.
- Tiffani Williams, Ph.D.
- Jasmine Jones, Ph.D., ACM Member, GEM Alumni
- Melva T. Jones, Ph.D.
- Kenneth Seals-Nutt
- Clement Allen, Ph.D.
- Christina Gardner-McCune, Ph.D.
- Conrad Tucker, Ph.D.
- Antonio Khalil Moretti, Ph.D. Candidate
- Terry Morrris
- Dede Tetsubayashi, Ph.D.
- Gloria Washington, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member
- Nathan Kellman
- Ebony McGee, Ph.D.
- Velma Latson
- Timothy Pinkston, Ph.D., ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow
- Elodie Billionniere, Ph.D., ACM Member, IEEE Member
- Getahun Tadesse, Ph.D. Student
- Douglas Brooks, Ph.D., PMP
- Bo Machayo
- Khalia Braswell
- Brandeis Marshall, Ph.D.
- Alicia Boyd, PhD, Candidate
- Amon Millner, Associate Professor of Computing and Innovation
- Hussien Seid, Ph.D.
- A.G. Hamilton-Taylor, Ph.D.
- Shanief Webb, MSc.
- Pamela L. Jennings, PhD, MBA, MFA, Ph.D.
- Gereziher W. Adhane, Ph.D. Student
- Emanuel Perez
- Ihudiya Finda Ogbonnaya-Ogburu, Ph.D. Student
- Alvin Grissom II, Ph.D.
- Damon Woodard, Ph.D.
- Kentrell Owens
- Yaw Anokwa, Ph.D.
- Les Sessoms
- Janet Vanderpuye, MSc.
- Grant Gibson, Ph.D. Student
- Aleata Hubbard Cheuoua, Ph.D.
- Michelle Fowler
- Darian Nwankwo, Ph.D. Student
- Ronald Garcia, Ph.D.
- Wole Oyekoya, Ph.D.
- Adegboyega Akinsiku, Ph.D. Student
- Melanie Moses, Ph.D.
- Nathan Louis, Ph.D. Candidate
- William Easley, Ph.D. Candidate
- Sharnnia Artis, Ph.D.
- Charles Earl, Ph.D., Black in AI
- Mugen Blue, Student
- Aqueasha Martin-Hammond, Ph.D.
- Julian Brinkley, Ph.D.
- Brittany Johnson, Ph.D.
- Vanessa Oguamanam, Ph.D. Student
- Sarah Brown, Ph.D.
- Birhanu Eshete, Ph.D.
- Dale-Marie Wilson, Ph.D.
- Valencia Koomson, Ph.D.
- Mia Shaw, Ph.D. Student
- Johné Parker, Ph.D.
- Deidra Morrison Wells, Ph.D.
- Sian Lewis
- Chris Crawford, Ph.D.
Black In Computing Allies
- David Paulius, Ph.D.
- Olga Russakovsky, co-founder, AI4ALL
- Mennatullah Siam, Ph.D. Candidate
- Ken Wright
- Roy Adams, Ph.D.
- Patricia Silveyra
- Mary Louise Luczkowski
- Mary Kombolias
- Carlotta A. Berry, Ph.D.
- Orianna Bretschger, Ph.D.
- Josiah Hester
- Taylor Stevens
- Rawan Alharbi, Ph.D. Candidate
- Nagesh Rao
- Angela Burden
- Melissa May
- Allie Sterling
- Sarah Ryan
- Marc Smith, Ph.D., Member ACM, Member SIGCSE, Member IEEE-CS
- Patricia Lee, Ph.D.
- Alison Sheets, Ph.D.
- Tahira Reid Smith
- Wendy DuBow, Ph.D.
- Meredith Ringel Morris, Ph.D., Member of the SIGCHI Academy, ACM Distinguished Scientist, CRA-WP Board Member
- Tom Williams, Ph.D.
- Heather Metcalf, PhD.
- Jamie Payton, Ph.D.
- Emily Mower Provost, Ph.D., IEEE Senior Member
- Aspen Russell
- Leslie Aaronson
- Alex Buell
- Jeremy Gibson Bond
- Taylor Stevens
- Manuela Veloso, Ph.D., AAAI Fellow, AAAS Fellow, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow
- Ann Quiroz Gates, Ph.D., Senior Member IEEE Computer Society
- Chad Womack, PhD, Senior Director, STEM Programs and Initiatives
- Rose Robinson
- Meredith Lee, Executive Director
- Rob Parke
- Corina Gurau, Ph.D.
- Jeffrey Haas, Distinguished Engineer, Juniper Networks
- Alanson Sample, Ph.D.
- David Fouhey, Ph.D.
- Phoebe Sengers, Ph.D.
- H V Jagadish, Ph.D.
- Dilma Da Silva, Ph.D.
- Sarah Dunton , M.Ed.
- Sarita Schoenebeck, Ph.D.
- Josie Williams, BSc.
- Harry Hochheiser, Ph.D.
- Westley Weimer, Ph.D.
- Stephanie McHugh
- Linda Sax, Ph.D.
- Lili Gangas, BS Electrical Engineering, MBA.
- Manuel A. Pérez-Quiñones, DSc.
- Karen Levy, JD, PhD.
- Nikola Banovic, Ph.D.
- Naomi Silver, Ph.D.
- Wil Thomason, Ph.D. Candidate
- Sarah Fox, Ph.D.
- Daniel S. Katz, Ph.D.
- Ed Lazowska
- Ram Sundara Raman
- Bo Machayo
- Jerri Barrett, MBA.
- Christine Alvarado, Ph.D.
- Christine Geeng, Ph.D.
- Philip Ritchey, Ph.D.
- Debbie Bard, Ph.D.
- John-Mark Allen, Ph.D.
- Jonathan Kummerfeld, Ph.D.
- Paige Lowe
- Tracy Camp, Ph.D.
- Kyle Rector, Ph.D.
- Jennifer Mankoff, Ph.D.
- Sarah Morrison-Smith, Ph.D.
- Hayley Brown, MBA, MSW.
- Allie Lahnala, Ph.D. Candidate
- Megan Shearer
- Taylor Stevens
- Susan Wrightson
- Amy Ogan, Ph.D.
- Lucinda Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder
- Colin Barrett
- Evan Peck, Ph.D.
- Joe Near, Ph.D.
- Lecia Barker, Ph.D.
- Christopher Hovey, Ph.D.
- Catherine Ashcraft, Ph.D.
- Daniel Bauer, Ph.D.
- Steven Bellovin, Ph.D.
- Henning Schulzrinne, Ph.D.
- Valerie Barr, Ph.D.
- Shrikanth (Shri) Narayanan, Ph.D.
- Stephen Voida, Ph.D.
- Mikhaila Friske
- Shanel Wu, Ph.D. student
- Eva Bradshaw
- Eve Riskin, Ph.D.
- Jed Brubaker, Ph.D.
- Katherine Panciera, Ph.D.
- Noah Cowit, BSc.
- Ziba Cranmer, Director, BU Spark!.
- Betül Günay, MS candidate
- David Daly, Ph.D.
- Jon Peha, Ph.D.
- Rick Carter, B.Sc.
- Preeti Ramaraj
- D’Arcy Cook
- Maria Kloiber
- Jenna Wiens, Ph.D.
- Lauren Gillespie, BSc.
- Laura Balzano
- Augustin Chaintreau, Ph.D.
- Brian Keegan, Ph.D.
- Babette Boyd, J.D.
- Terry Hogan
- Christie niDonnell
- Colin Barrett
- Alannah Oleson, Ph.D. Student
- Lucy Van Kleunen, Ph.D. Student
- arindam fadikar, PhD.
- Kathleen Pine, Ph.D.
- Barbara Ericson, Assistant Professor
- Michael Davif, BSc EE
- Amy Zhang, Ph.D.
- Laura Alford, Ph.D.
- Silvia Lindtner, Ph.D.
- Rupa Dachere
- Sylvia Simioni, Ph.D. Student
- Tamara Gurin
- Allison Clark, Ph.D.
- Arvind Satyanarayan, Ph.D.
- Alexandra To
- Betsy DiSalvo, Ph.D.
- Laura Biester
- Richard Ladner, Professor Emeritus
- Rose Robinson
- Larry Merkle, Ph.D., Senior Member, IEEE; Member AAAI, AAAS, ACM, ASEE
- Yixin Zou, Ph.D. student
- Cale Passmore
- Dan Garcia, Ph.D.
- Jeffrey Heer, Ph.D.
- Hadas Kress-Gazit, Ph.D., IEEE Senior member
- Arvind Satyanarayan, Ph.D.
- Christos Papadimitriou, Professor
- Nazanin Andalibi, Ph.D.
- Norman Su, Ph.D.
- Oliver Haimson, Ph.D.
- Radhika Nagpal, Professor
- Nell O’Rourke, Ph.D.
- Peter Allen, Professor
- Mary Lou Maher, Ph.D.
- Kelly Rivers, Ph.D.
- Eddie Kohler, Ph.D.
- Diana Floegel, MLIS
- Miriah Meyer, Ph.D.
- Katy Weathington
- Shuchi Grover, Ph.D.
- Thema Monroe-White, Ph.D.
- Barbara Grosz, Ph.D.
- Jane Margolis, Senior Researcher
- Chris Rogers
- Darren Gergle, Ph.D.
- Fabian E. Bustamante, Ph.D.
- Boaz Barak, Ph.D.
- Jenn Landefeld
- Madhu Sudan, Professor
- Wendelyn M. Mundell
- Hanspeter Pfister, Ph.D., ACM Fellow, Senior Member of IEEE
- Ankur Teredesai, Ph.D.
- Kasia Kozdon, Ph.D. Candidate
- Jessica Feuston, Ph.D. Candidate
- Jessica Hammer, Ph.D.
- Mahdi Cheraghchi, Ph.D., Senior Member of IEEE and ACM
- Solon Barocas, Ph.D.
- Tammy VanDeGrift, Ph.D.
- Lynn Dombrowski, Ph.D.
- Iris Howley, Ph.D.
- Michael Bernstein, Ph.D.
- Joe Maccoll, MSci.
- Janet Davis, Ph.D.
- Kayla Booth, Ph.D.
- Jane Margolis
- Cristina Zaga
- Stephen Chong, Ph.D.
- Annuska Zolyomi
- Julie Kang
- Anne Marie Piper, Ph.D.
- Kathryn Ringland, Ph.D.
- Maitraye Das
- Holly Liu, MIMS
- Abir Saha, Ph.D. Student
- Emily Wang, Ph.D. Candidate
- Clément Canonne, Ph.D.
- Gopalan Nadathur, Ph.D.
- Joseph Wilson, Ph.D.
- Katie Matton, Ph.D. Candidate
- Michael Feder, Ph.D.
- Jim Basney, Ph.D.
- Katie Huang
- Joshua Levine, Ph.D.
- Allison McDonald, Ph.D. Candidate
- Jared Saia, Proferros
- Elizabeth Goeddel
- Eric Gilbert, Ph.D.
- Debra Richardson, Ph.D.
- David Burlinson, Ph.D.
- Hsien-Hsin Sean Lee, Ph.D., IEEE Fellow
- Maureen Biggers, Ph.D.
- Caroline Trippel, Ph.D.
- Paige Hendrix Buckner
- Jana Pavlasek
- Mark Jeffrey, Ph.D.
- Elizabeth Eikey, Ph.D.
- Julie Flapan, Ed.D
- Richard Tapia, PhD., National Medal of Science, National Academy of Engineering, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, SIAM Fellow, and AAAS Fellow
- Neil Ryan
- Rodrigo Ochigame
- Kristen Shinohara, Ph.D.
- Daniela Rosner, Ph.D.
- Amy Csizmar Dalal, Ph.D.
- Derya Akbaba, Ph.D. Student
- Brandon Lucia, Ph.D.
- Sharon Tuttle, Ph.D.
- Fernando Pérez, Ph.D.
- Carl DiSalvo, Ph.D.
- Acacia Ackles, Ph.D. Student
- Jeni Henrickson, Ph.D.
- Andrea Wilson Vazquez, M.A.
- Steven Svetlik, MSc.
- Matthew Andres Moreno, Ph.D. Student
- Lucia Dettori, Ph.D.
- Patricia Ordóñez, Ph.D.
- Jeannette Bohg, Ph.D.
- Rachelle Kristof Hippler, D.Ed.
- Foad Hamidi, Ph.D.
- Babette Boyd, J.D.
- Michael Deutsch, M.A. Student
- Samir Khuller, Ph.D.
- Dominik Moritz, Ph.D.
- Gaurav Mahajan
- Melissa Powell
- Julia Lanier, Ph.D. Student
- Jennifer Tsan
- Vijay Chidambaram, Ph.D.
- Robert Meyers
- Joanna Goode
- Steven Jones, Ph.D. Candidate
- Kyle Mandli, Ph.D.
- Charles Welch, Ph.D. Candidate
- Roxana Hadad, Ph.D.
- Chelsea Zackey, MSc. Student
- Jae Woo Lee, Ph.D.
- Laura Dilon, Professor Emeritus
- Sriram Mohan, Ph.D.
- Amanda Lazar, Ph.D.
- Maria Gini, Ph.D., AAAI Fellow, ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow
- Laura Dabbish, Ph.D.
*While many people in our community expressed these concerns, some did not feel comfortable signing their names for fear of negative repercussions.
Edit Protected: HomeAn Open Letter & Call to Action to the Computing Community from Black computer scientists and our allies, Blog at WordPress.com.